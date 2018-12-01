‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin Returns As Donald Trump & Is Jealous Of Putin & Mohammed Bin Salman’s Bromance

Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump for ‘SNL’s latest cold open! Watch him get jealous over Vladimir Putin’s relationship with Saudi Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

Alec Baldwin was in rare form as Donald Trump, returning to the sketch for the first time since his parking spot altercation (which he totally made a joke about in the show’s opening sketch). After having a nightmare about “walking through a forest of blood” — it turned out to be just Melania Trump‘s Christmas decorations — he talked to a vampyric Rudy Giuliani, who was spending time “hanging under the balcony,” and talked to Michael Cohen on the phone. Portrayed by Ben Stiller, Michael answered the phone, saying, “Michael Cohen speaking, I’ll tell you anything you want.” Later on, a shirtless Vladimir Putin urged Donald to “come back to bed”. However, Trump turns out to be severely jealous of Putin’s bromance with the Saudi Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (portrayed by Fred Armisen). At one point, the Saudi prince told Putin his response to Trump’s inquiry about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: “Bitch, do you want oil or not?” The whole sketch ended up with the cast singing “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.”

Before Thanksgiving break, the last SNL episode had Mark Zuckberg trying (and failing) to act like a human. Portrayed by Alex Moffat, the Facebook creator returned to the variety show, coming on Laura Ingraham‘s show. At one point, Mark placed his arm in the air because when he “practiced earlier, there was a table.”

But that’s not the only cold open that killed from this season. Who could forget the season premiere when Matt Damon made an appearance as Brett Kavanaugh? Sniffling, yelling, and shot-gunning a beer, Matt’s Kavanaugh from the hearings was completely unhinged. At one point, he yelled, “I lifted weights every day . . . am I angry? You’re damn right! But if you think I’m angry now you just wait until I get on that Supreme Court and then you’re all going to pay!”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this season in our gallery above.