50 Cent Disses His Baby Mama Shaniqua Tompkins & She Claps Back So Hard: Read Messages

50 Cent & his baby mama Shaniqua Tompkins exchanged a flurry of insults on Instagram! Catch yourself up to speed on their war of words here!

Another day, another person 50 Cent has tried to insult on Instagram. After 50 Cent’s baby mama Shaniqua Tompkins wrote on her Instagram story, “A n****a with money don’t mean s**t…. Ronald McDonald rich as f**c….. but he still a clown,” 50 screengrabbed the message and captioned it, writing, 👀Alexa plat bitter old bitch by lil baby ☕🐸LOL.”

But Shaniqua was NOT going to just let this slide. She responded, writing, “I find it humorous that a not so gangster rapper will go so hard and be so dilligent at going at his child and his child’s mother, but won’t keep that same energy for the n****s who put that hot lead up in his ass.. Alexa play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent.” DAMN. Check out all of their disses below!

Of course, 50 is no stranger to calling people out on Instagram. In addition to shading Kanye West for running for safety after shots were fired on the set of his music video with Tekashi69, he also dissed Ye’s meeting with President Trump on Oct. 11. 50 Cent wrote at the time, “You make me feel like Superman, Obama said l was a idiot fuck these n****s lm wit you Master. Let’s make America great again LOL🤨get the strap.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about 50 Cent. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent pics in our gallery above.