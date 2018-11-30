Zayn Malik Gives Us Another Taste Of His Forthcoming Solo Album With New Song ‘Rainberry’

It’s a happy Friday indeed! Zayn Malik has released yet another solo song, leading up to his new album. Listen to the track here!

Directioners rejoice! Zayn is back with another smash, and his latest solo track is pure perfection. The 25-year-old crooner released “Rainberry” on Nov. 30, and it’s all about the trials and tribulations of love. Though Zayn and his lady Gigi Hadid are the picture of happiness, that doesn’t mean he can’t find his dark place from time to time. “Rainberry” is bringing us all the feels, and the crooner wrote the track all about a man wondering if his lady is missing someone else. So scandalous!

It’s no secret that Zayn has the most dedicated fans around, and they are already OBSESSED with the singer’s new track! “Woke up to be blessed,” one Twitter user wrote upon waking up and hearing the new track. Another reacted by saying, “omg omg omg.” Same, girl — same.