Zayn Malik Gives Us Another Taste Of His Forthcoming Solo Album With New Song ‘Rainberry’
It’s a happy Friday indeed! Zayn Malik has released yet another solo song, leading up to his new album. Listen to the track here!
Directioners rejoice! Zayn is back with another smash, and his latest solo track is pure perfection. The 25-year-old crooner released “Rainberry” on Nov. 30, and it’s all about the trials and tribulations of love. Though Zayn and his lady Gigi Hadid are the picture of happiness, that doesn’t mean he can’t find his dark place from time to time. “Rainberry” is bringing us all the feels, and the crooner wrote the track all about a man wondering if his lady is missing someone else. So scandalous!
It’s no secret that Zayn has the most dedicated fans around, and they are already OBSESSED with the singer’s new track! “Woke up to be blessed,” one Twitter user wrote upon waking up and hearing the new track. Another reacted by saying, “omg omg omg.” Same, girl — same.
Like we said, Zayn is so smitten with Gigi, and they look happier than ever! In fact, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife they may even be headed towards marriage. “They talk about marriage and having kids all the time,” the source said. “And seeing Zayn’s former bandmates Louis [Tomlinson] and Liam [Payne] have kids has given Gigi a touch of baby fever too,” they added. “But – she is not pressuring him into making any major decisions. While she would love an engagement ring over the holidays, she is not expecting one anytime soon.”
To those hoping for Zayn to once again link up with his former One Direction band members, don’t hold your breath. The now solo singer admitted that they don’t keep in touch at all these days! In a new interview with British Vogue magazine he revealed some shocking new details. “I ain’t spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you,” he said in the Dec. issue of the publication. “That’s just the way it is. There’s things that happen and things that were said after I left. Snide things. Small things that I would never have expected.” For now, we’ll be clinging to every piece of solo music from Zayn that we can get!