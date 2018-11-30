Earl Sweatshirt: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Wowing Fans With New Album ‘Some Rap Songs’

Earl Sweatshirt released ‘Some Rap Songs’ on Nov. 30 and fans are freaking over the 15 tracks — but this is his third album! Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper and his career so far.

Earl Sweatshirt, 24, just dropped his third album! Some Rap Songs was released on Nov. 30 and features 15 tracks, starting with “Shattered Dreams” and rounding out with “Riot!” And what they all have in common is that they’re way more than just ‘some rap songs,’ which is why fans have been streaming it over and over since it dropped. To make it even better, the album was a family affair, thanks to vocal samples from his mom and late father, as well as an instrumental sample from his late uncle. So incredible! But for some people, Some Rap Songs is the first they’re hearing of Earl Sweatshirt — but the talented artist has had such a successful career already.

1. He’s gone by many names. Earl Sweatshirt’s real name is Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, but he has never gone by that in the music industry. He didn’t start out with Earl Sweatshirt, though! In fact, the rapper was known as Sly Tendencies when first began rapping all the way back in the eighth grade. By the time he joined Odd Future, he had the name we all know and love him by.

2. Tyler the Creator discovered him on Myspace. While many know Earl Sweatshirt from his spot in Tyler the Creator‘s rap group Odd Future, his road to the group was a bit unexpected. He reached out to Tyler to let him know that he was a big fan through his Myspace account, which is the same social media platform where his mixtape tracks were posted. Looks like Tyler liked what he heard because he joined soon after! While the members of Odd Future have fluctuated over the years, Earl is among amazing company. The rap group has included other artists like Frank Ocean, 31, and Syd The Kyd, 26.

3. His parents separated when he was eight. Earl Sweatshirt was born in Chicago to his mother Cheryl Harris, a law professor at UCLA, and his father Keorapetse Kgositile, a poet and political activist in South Africa. He lived there while Earl lived in Los Angeles, and the two had a complicated relationship. Keorapetse passed away on Jan. 3, 2018.

4. Earl Sweatshirt has lived all over the place. After his Chicago birth, the rapper lived with his mother in Los Angeles. He moved to Samoa for reform boarding school in 2012, though, when Cheryl discovered his drug habits. He now lives in Hollywood.

5. He has released three studio albums. Earl Sweatshirt first released Doris in 2013, which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200. He followed that success up with 2015’s I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside: An Album by Earl Sweatshirt, which wasn’t teased or promoted — it simply appeared on iTunes one day. And in 2018, the artist dropped Some Rap Songs.