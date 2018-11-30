Aw! Heiress loves her mom and she isn’t afraid to show it — or to fight with her siblings about it. See her funny ‘territorial’ antics here!

Just when we think that Heiress Harris, 2, can’t get any more adorable, she goes and does a little something like this! Her mom Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, shared the most hilarious trio of videos on Nov. 29, featuring her sassy daughter. “My little baby @heiressdharris so territorial,” Tiny wrote. “Especially about her mother! She always fights @zonniquejailee & @the_next_king10 about lil ole me!! My Sunshine don’t play she can be the sweetest baby ever then a nasty dealer 2 seconds later.” But as the youngest of the seven kids Tiny shares with T.I., 38, it makes sense that this little tyke would get jealous sometimes. We don’t blame her!

In the funny footage, Heiress was arguing with her older brother Clifford “King” Joseph Harris, 14, because their mom gave birth to him first. When she found out how old he was, she started walking away, shouting, “Not fourteen! No, you’re not!” Even when she disappeared into another room and he yelled his age, her little voice could be heard denying him once more. LOL! And as if that wasn’t funny enough, she showed even more sass in the next video. “Don’t follow me, King,” she said, but when he showed her a photo on the wall of Tiny pregnant, Heiress did not like that her older brother had been in her mom’s belly. “No, I was in mommy’s stomach and I love mommy,” she said, hugging Tiny’s leg.

But it was the third and final video that took the cake! When Tiny told Heiress that her “brother was first,” the two-year-old was out of sassy retorts. She just sat down and cried. Aw!

Tiny and T.I. are always sharing the best videos of Heiress, whether she’s spelling her name with a song or agreeing with her dad that she’s beautiful, strong and can do anything in the world. We want more!