Scott Disick Feels Torn Between Two Gorgeous Women: Why He Can’t Let Go Of Sofia Or Kourtney

Scott Disick ‘still feels strongly attracted’ to Kourtney Kardashian, but he loves Sofia Richie too! Here’s why he feels ‘stuck’ between these two amazing women.

Scott Disick has two great women in his life – and he’s feeling a bit conflicted about it! Not only is he in a committed relationship with girlfriend Sofia Richie, but he’s still very much involved in ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s life thanks to their children and her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Scott feels stuck in the middle between two incredible women, both of whom he loves and feels a strong attraction too,” a source close to Disick, 35, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “On one side is his incredibly sweet, loving and devoted girlfriend Sofia. Scott feels Sofia helped him turn his life around, he really loves her and credits her with a lot of the happiness he has today.”

Our insider dishes that “Scott wants to be there for Sofia all the time” but adds, “it is hard when he feels the pull from Kourtney and his family.” As you’re likely aware, the former couple share three kids together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 3. “Scott’s feelings for Kourtney are also still deep in his heart and it makes him feel good when she invites him around. But it is also a challenging place for Scott to be, stuck between two women he loves,” the source explains.

“Scott still has incredible chemistry with Kourtney and he never stopped loving her. After all these years, and all the ups and downs of their relationship, Scott still feels strongly attracted to the mother of his children,” another source tells us. “Over Thanksgiving, and the time they spent alone together recently, one thing was very clear to Scott: he still has strong feelings for Kourtney. While he is devoted to Sofia, for now, he is not ruling out reuniting with Kourtney one day, if the timing were right.” Tough choice!