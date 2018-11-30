Red Velvet has blessed us with their very spooky music video for ‘Really Bad Boy,’ and it’s one of the best music videos we’ve ever seen. The girls are back and better than ever. Watch now!

Red Velvet has broken the internet once again with their “Really Bad Boy” music video and new EP, RBB. The music video is REALLY incredible. “Really Bad Boy” gives off major Halloween vibes, and we are living for it. The girls — Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri, and Joy — all look so fierce, and their dancing in the video is absolutely incredible.

The music video, which dropped Nov. 30, already has over 1 million views in less than 24 hours. That’s the power of Red Velvet! Fans are loving the new music video from their fave girl group. One fan tweeted, “Vocals upon vocals, side by side high notes, the continuous flow especially the amazing pleasing tune and vocals near the ending of the song, great and intense choreography, the raps. styling. RED VELVET REALLY SERVED WITH RBB.” You got that right!

Another fan wrote, “Really Bad Boy sounds good their vocals, the choreography, the concept, their visualsㅡ i’m speechless. Red Velvet will always be amazing for me.” One fan called Red Velvet the “comeback of the decade!” The fan tweeted, “Honestly everything about this comeback… the girls look incredible, the songs are all amazing, they have a choreo that puts so many others to shame, they’re so confident, their voices are heavenly and they all get to show it off. comeback of the decade really.”

vocals upon vocals, side by side high notes, the continuous flow especially the amazing pleasing tune and vocals near the ending of the song, great and intense choreography, the raps. styling.

RED VELVET REALLY SERVED WITH RBB#RedVelvet_RBB pic.twitter.com/GkPUYZr6wy — rv (@redvelvetology) November 30, 2018

Really Bad Boy sounds good😭 their vocals, the choreography, the concept, their visualsㅡ i'm speechless. Red Velvet will always be amazing for me #RedVelvet_RBB pic.twitter.com/ejoY8MMKUV — ` (@rubythekim) November 30, 2018

Red Velvet’s new EP includes 6 tracks, including “Really Bad Boy” and its English version. The other songs are “Butterflies,” “So Good,” “Sassy Me,” and “Taste.” Get to listening if you haven’t! This music is simply too amazing to miss. Keep slaying, Red Velvet!