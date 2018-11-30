‘Sharp Objects’ Star Patricia Clarkson: It’s ‘Beautiful’ To Be Playing Such ‘Complex Characters’ At 58

Patricia Clarkson was a revelation as Adora in ‘Sharp Objects.’ HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about playing the ‘complex’ and ‘beautifully written’ character.

Sharp Objects was undoubtedly the show of the summer. The HBO limited series, based on Gillian Flynn’s best-selling novel, captivated audiences. Patricia Clarkson played Adora Crellin, the twisted and controlling mother of Amy Adams’s Camille Preaker and breakout star Eliza Scanlen’s Amma Crellin. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Patricia at the 2018 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Nov. 26 about how she brought Adora off the page to TV.

“This is not false modesty or false humility, it was on the page,” Patricia told HollywoodLife. “It was beautifully written, very complex, dark, tormented but rather elegant and beautiful woman, and there were these contradictions every day that I was on the set, with Jean-Marc [Vallée], Amy… I was so careful not to miss, I tried to get all the layers. It was a very layered character. You know, I’m 58, it’s a beautiful thing to be playing some of the most complex characters you’ve ever played at 58.”

Adora seemed like porcelain on the outside, but she was actually a manipulative and murderous woman. Adora, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, killed her daughter, Marian, and attempted to do the same to her other daughters, Camille and Amma. Adora is a complex character and playing her was an eye-opening experience for Patricia. “We are often quick to judge, and we have to realize there are people that are ill, and we have to understand mental illness. We really do.”

The success of Sharp Objects had fans wondering about whether or not a second season could happen, especially in the wake of Big Little Lies, which is also based on a book, being renewed for season 2. Patricia doesn’t think a season 2 is in the cards for Sharp Objects. “I don’t think so, I think that’s all we’re going to see of that lovely, fractured, dysfunctional family.”