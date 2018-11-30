Outlander’s Sophie Skelton & Richard Rankin On Brianna & Roger Believing In Claire’s Time Travel

No one was more convinced that Claire’s time travel tale was crazy than her daughter, Brianna. Here’s why she and Roger were finally convinced that her mom had travelled back to 18th century Scotland, according to two young Outlander stars.

The young 20th century stars of Outlander, Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) gave insight in an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife podcast interview, into why their skeptical characters were finally persuaded that Claire Randall had gone back in time to the mid 1700’s in Scotland. Last season, in the addictive STARZ series, Brianna had been furious with her mother, Claire, when she first told her daughter that she had, against all logic, travelled through an ancient stone in northern Scotland and landed back in 1743, where she married red-headed Scotsman Jamie Fraser from Clan Mackenzie. After falling deeply in love with Jamie and conceiving Brianna, she was sent back through the stones by her anxious husband, at the start of the the brutal Battle of Culloden in 1746. Brianna was stunned by Claire’s ‘crazy’ story and so angry she refused to talk to her mother.

Sophie Skelton tells Hollywoodlife.com how conflicted her character, Brianna, was, after her mother’s bewildering confession. “There’s that balance of not wanting to believe it, and for Brianna initially, not believing it. I mean, if your mother told you she’d been back in time, I think you’d probably think she was a little bit crazy anyway,” Sophie said in her podcast interview. “But I also think for Bri, it explained a lot. She and Frank (her 20th century father) were very close but I do think there were parts of Bri that she hadn’t quite been able to answer herself… her appearance, for one. She looked nothing like Frank… she and Frank were very close, but I do think that finding out about Jamie did answer a few unanswered questions for her.”

As for Roger – in the Outlander series last season, he appeared to be a Claire believer almost immediately, but Richard Rankin, tells us, that wasn’t so. “He didn’t believe her, that’s ridiculous, Because what she’s talking about, is mental… because he’s an historian, he’s an academic, right? He works from a logical place, but being the man that he is and he grew up with all the mythology of Scotland and the Druids and the history. And he’s very aware of the stones and the mystical magical element of it all… I don’t think he believes it, but he wants it to be true. There’s something in the back of his head that thinks, ‘God, that would be amazing.'”

Both Sophie and Richard say that their characters remained skeptical about time travel even after watching Roger’s ‘ancestor’ Geillis actually disappear through the stones in front of their eyes.

“You’d be like, that’s a good magic trick, where is she?,” points out Sophie. Richard explained that his character, Roger, only “came to the conclusion that it must be true because all other possibilities had been eliminated.” And Sophie told us that her character, Brianna, actually felt grateful in a certain way, once she fully believed her mom’s story about her adventure in the 18th century.

“All this new information about Jamie and everything else really was a shock to Brianna. But one thing that did come out of it was that it really did bring Brianna and Claire a lot closer together,” she reveals. “It explained Claire’s behavior for the last 20 years and it really helped them bond… one of my favorite scenes is where Bri sort of becomes the mom and sends Claire back (in time, to Jamie).”

To hear more of Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin’s insights into Outlander, listen to our HollywoodLife podcast and tune into the new episode of Outlander on STARZ, Sunday Dec 2nd at 8pm ET.