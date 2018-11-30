Nikki Bella: What Type Of Man She’s Certain She’ll Date After Painful John Cena Split

For Nikki Bella, finding love isn’t going to be as easy as downloading Bumble. The WWE Superstar is single and eager to mingle, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the kind of man she think she’ll wind up with.

Dating is already hard enough. It gets 100-times worse when you’re a sports entertainment icon and a reality TV diva. Just ask Nikki Bella, 35, who is finding out that the struggle is real when trying to date after he split from John Cena, 41. While it’s possible that she might find love outside the world of TV or wrestler, she “feels like she’s going to either end up with another wrestler or someone famous,” a source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. It’s because “she finds herself in situations where she is around celebs or wrestlers all the time.”

Wrestlers finding love with other wrestlers is very common in the industry since their busy tour schedule puts them in close quarters with each other for most of the year. Daniel Bryan is married to Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella. The Miz found love with Maryse. Dean Ambrose and WWE commentator Renee Young got married on the down-low in 2017. Former Smackdown! Women’s champ Naomi and Jimmy Uso are married, as are Lana and Rusev. So, for Nikki, finding love outside of the ring – our outside of Hollywood — seems unlikely, especially since she’s a world-famous WWE Superstar with her own reality television show that’s about to premiere its fourth season.

“She really can’t do the dating apps or do other normal relationship finding methods,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “so Nikki knows that the next person she dates will be from the environments she keeps herself in most of the time. She also feels that if it was a wrestler or a celeb they would get each other much easier with the schedules they have to keep.” The insider also notes that Nikki “would like her future to come fast. She misses being in love.”

Well, it appears that she might have found her future – or, at least, a very sexy present. In a preview of the upcoming season of Total Bellas, the single Bella gets hella flirty with The Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus, 33. After telling Peter that she hasn’t kissed another guy other thank John in years, he goes in for a smooch. The preview ends right before the two lock lips – denied! Though, Peter is somewhat famous so he would probably understand how it is to date someone like Nikki. Has her “future” of love arrived already?