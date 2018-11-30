NeNe Leakes Slams Her Husband As ‘Mean, Grouchy & Evil’ Amidst Cancer Battle

Gregg Leakes’s cancer battle seems to have taken a toll on his marriage to NeNe Leakes, because she told him she’s so OVER him going around being an ‘evil grouch’ to everyone!

On one hand, it’s easy to cut Gregg Leakes, 64, some slack for not being in a great mood since he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. On the other hand, NeNe Leakes, 50, is fed up with him being miserable to everyone around him. After Gregg posted an inspiration message to Instagram on Nov. 29 –- “Love the people who treat u right. Forgive the ones who don’t just because you can. Believe everything happens for a reason.” — his wife chimed in saying he should follow his own advice.

“Well u need to do everything you posted!” Nene said in a now-deleted comment (captured by The Shade Room, per E! News) “Practice what you preach…You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.” When a commenter went for NeNe, saying that she was being a “cool piece of work” for attacking her cancer-stricken husband, she clapped back. “Chileeee shut up! Gregg has done so much s–t. It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying s–t to me, ask him what has he done! Oh, and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.”

“I would just think [that] if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently!” NeNe later wrote on Twitter. “Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me. …I’m ALWAYS the bad guy. So I’ll take that. If you only knew.”

NeNe revealed in June that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer and confirmed it was colon cancer during The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 11 premiere. During the show, Gregg learned he had to undergo an emergency operation to remove an infected part of his colon.

“He’s doing really well,” NeNe told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview earlier in the month. “Right now he’s in a place trying to decide if he wants to do chemo or holistic or doing them together.” While she said that a recent PET scan showed there was no cancer, they’re still being cautious. She also revealed that this fight has put a strain on their relationship. “You really don’t know what that feeling is until it hits close to home. It’s been so hard on Gregg and I’s marriage.”