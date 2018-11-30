Melania Trump Vs. Argentina’s First Lady Juliana Awada: Which G20 Summit Dress Do You Love Better?

Melania Trump has some serious competition for world’s most beautiful first lady, as Argentina’s Juliana Awada is quite a looker. Both are super stylish and we’ve got their amazing G20 dresses.

When Melania Trump gets together with fellow first ladies of other nations when her husband Donald attends summits, the former model is usually the most beautiful woman in the room. That is until she met with Argentinian First Lady Juliana Awada on Nov. 30 as she and the president were in Buenos Aires for the G20 Summit. The 44-year-old businesswoman was named the most elegant First Lady in the world by ¡Hola! magazine in 2016, and the two stunners brought some major fashion points to their meeting.

Melania, 48, chose a gorgeous Gucci floral print dress that goes for $4,900. It was sleeveless since its late spring in the Southern Hemisphere and her colorful frock featured green lining around the knee-length hem.The first lady wore matching green Manolo Blahnik heels to keep her outfit appropriate for the season and warm temps in Argentina, probably thrilled to be away from chilly Washington DC.

Juliana has her own fabulous fashion sense. She wore a gorgeous long white summery sleeveless dress with an asymmetrical hemline. A simple white belt made of the same fabric was tied in a bow to show off her tiny waist. Like Melania, she has beautiful brunette hair with honey highlights and wore her locks down looking like she could be Melania’s sister. The ladies greeted each other with warm smiles and seemed to get along quite well. The two have met before, when Juliana and her husband President Mauricio Macri visited the White House in April of 2017.

Melania’s look was far more relaxed than when she arrived in Argentina the night before. She was all business in a black turtleneck, $5,990 leather brown Ralph Lauren coat and white pencil skirt. The mother of one always looks fabulous and appropriate for whatever the occasion calls for. Well except for that one insentivive message jacket and wearing her high heels to hurricane disaster zones.