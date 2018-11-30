Who Wore It Better?
Melania Trump Vs. Brigitte Macron: Wear Sleek White Skirts At G20 — Who Rocked The Look Best?

It’s a first lady showdown! Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron both looked perfect in white pencil skirts at the G20 summit. But we can’t decide — who wore it better?

AS the leaders of 19 countries and the EU arrived in Argentina on November 30 for the G20 Summit, so did their spouses. And it turns out that two of them, United States’ first lady, Melania Trump, 48, and France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, 65, have something in common besides their political status. The two women were spotted wearing nearly identical, white pencil skirts as they headed to the spousal programme in Buenos Aires! Both Melania and Brigitte have impeccable style (well… with some exceptions), but we didn’t know that their style was this similar.

Melania and Brigitte weren’t totally twinning, though. Brigitte went with a more traditional look, her skirt making up the bottom half of a smart skirt suit. She wore a pair of classic, black pumps to round off the outfit, and kept her hair sleek, and her makeup minimal. Beautiful! Melania’s outfit was more high fashion, but still appropriate for the occasion. She wore a brown shirt tucked into her high-waisted skirt with a pretty badass, leather longline coat. We’re kind of jealous, to be honest. She took a style risk by wearing a pair of cow print heels, that somehow worked even though they didn’t match the outfit.

Brigitte and Melania also opted for white outfits the first time they met, at the France State Dinner at the White House in April 2018. Their outfits couldn’t have been more different, though. Brigitte was wearing a classy, boucle dress with a matching jacket, reminiscent of classic Chanel. Melania had on one of her wackier getups, a broad brimmed hat and a peplum dress.

