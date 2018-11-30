Leave it to Megan Fox to be unbelievably honest. The actress just shockingly revealed she & Shia LaBeouf once shared a romance! Watch her spill the details!

Megan Fox, 32, just spilled some MAJOR tea about her time on-set of Transformers with Shia LaBeouf. The actress appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and got more honest than ever about her relationship with Shia, while filming the famed series. “I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” she said to Andy. “I love him. I’ve never been really quiet about that. I love him.”

While the two co-stars managed to keep their romance completely under wraps while filming the action flick, their romance didn’t carry past the walls of the movie set. “So it was an on-set romance that didn’t go anywhere afterward?” Andy pressed. “Yeah,” Megan confirmed. It may have been more than 10 years since the two actors first linked up for the Transformers series, but we are LIVING for these new details!

While Megan is now happily married to actor Brian Austin Green, Shia has had his fair share of romantic ups and downs. After a whirlwind romance with Mia Goth, who he married in a bizarre Elvis themed Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, his relationship ultimately ended in divorce in Sept. of 2018. It didn’t take long for him to move on though, and was romantically tied to Robert Pattinson‘s former fiancée FKA Twigs, that same month! The pair was photographed leaving her $1.4 London home on Sept. 25 to go on a grocery run.

Meanwhile, Megan continued her honest streak when speaking about her marriage during the ‘WWHL’ interview. At one point, she even admitted to having destructive tendencies during their fights. “I think I was being a little… that was hyperbole a little bit,” she admitted, when asked about a previous statement she made about destroying their house. However, “I did one time get really angry at him and wrote in Sharpie a bunch of Nietzsche poems on his wall,” she admitted. We have so many questions!