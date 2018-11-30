Meek Mill Drops New Collaboration With Drake On ‘Championships’ Album & Fans Are Shook

Apparently, after squashing their beef, Drake & Meek Mill have been hitting the studio together. The two rappers just released a surprise collab, & fans are loving it!

Meek Mill’s new album, Championships, is here, and it includes a feature from his former foe, Drake. The joint track between the two rappers came was previously unannounced, so fans were thrilled to see Drake’s name on the tracklist, when the record officially dropped at midnight! “Going Bad” bumps hard, and listeners took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the collab. “Meek and Drake did NOT disappoint,” one person tweeted while another added “this Drake x Meek collab IS F**KING INSANE!!!!!” A fan summed things up perfectly by tweeting “Nothing sums up how weird 2018 has been better than Meek and Drake making up.”

It was this past September that the two rappers finally squashed their beef, during a live show in Boston. Drake shocked fans when he called Meek to the stage to be his special guest at his Sept. 8, show. following years of the rappers publicly feuding and taking shots at each other. That night, Meek took the stage to perform his hit “Dreams and Nightmares,” and the crowd understandably went nuts! Ever since, it’s been nothing but positive vibes between the two hit-makers, who have apparently been hitting the recording studio together!

The newfound friendship between the two rappers took some time, Meek explained a radio interview with Real 92.3. “It was exciting. Me and him had actually been in contact for like a year before, but me, I’m more into the real way…the natural way,” he said in the interview. “When we were both ready for that, we was already in contact, he had a tour going on…had it been my tour, I would have tried to plan it the same way. We linked up and were like ‘alright we’re going to do it.’ Boston just happened to be the place,” he explained.

Meek didn’t allow for his song with Drizzy to appear on Spotify yet, but here’s Championships as well as the Apple Music link to purchase the song.

Listen to Meek’s new song with Drake above! We are loving every track off Championships, but with Drizzy on this one, it’s definitely a standout.