Meek Mill Drops 1st Album Since Prison & Fans Are Blown Away — Listen To ‘Championships’

Meek Mill is proving that despite suffering a tough year, he’s still the rap music champion. Listen to his new record here!

It’s been seven months since Meek Mill, 31, was released from prison, and he’s making a statement with his first release since his incarceration. Championships arrived on Nov. 30, and the 19 track record is already a hit among Meek’s dedicated fans, who can’t seem to say enough good things! “The INTRO go crazy! I appreciate you @MeekMill,” one fan tweeted after the album’s release. It’s been just minutes since Meek’s new project hit our Spotify playlists, and another fan raved, “@MeekMill Championships dropped!!!! 🔥🔥😩 it’s fire already.”

We knew that Meek’s return to the music scene would make waves, but we were not expecting alllll of this! The album features a slew of the biggest artists in the game. Cardi B, Kodak Black, Ella Mai, Drake, and more stars appear on the record! Oh, and if a certain tune off the record sounds familiar, it’s because the rapper sampled Beyoncé’s classic 2003 single “Me, Myself and I.”

It was back on Nov. 6 that Meek was sentenced to two to four years in state prison, after violating his probation, which sent fans into an uproar over the lengthy sentence. Thankfully, the rapper was released on bail just six months later, and has since used his platform to be a voice for social justice reform. “While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he said, after his release. “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice — not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct,” he continued.

While Meek celebrates his new album as a free man, he also acknowledges another popular artist that isn’t able to do the same. Meek spoke out about the charges that Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing, surrounding his November arrest. “It’s another message to all the other younger rappers coming up to: watch who you surround yourself around,” he said, in an interview with Power 106. “Having 50 people around you and two people got a job, it means nothing. It can get you in a lot of trouble that everybody don’t make it out [of]. Not saying that he won’t make it out of his situation, but it could get you in a lot of trouble that it’s hard to make it out [of],” he added.