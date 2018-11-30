Liam Payne, 25, Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney Kardashian’s, 39, Instagram Photo: ‘Wow’

Is Liam Payne crushing on Kourtney Kardashian?! One of Kourt’s sexy new IG pictures caught the singer’s attention, and he wasn’t shy about making his feelings clear.

Did Kourtney Kardashian, 39, just land herself another younger man? She and Liam Payne, 25, are both living the single life, and the former One Direction member is using the window of opportunity to shoot his shot! When Kourt posted a sexy Instagram post on Nov. 29, the singer slid into the comments, and let the reality star know how he felt about her steamy snapshot. “Wow,” he wrote below the photo, which showed the star in sheer, sexy lingerie. Of course, fans instantly got wind of the comment, and shipped the two stars together! “The next Cheryl,” one fan even wrote, referring to Liam’s ex-girlfriend.

We don’t blame Liam for being unable to ignore this post from Kourtney – she looks unbelievably sexy! The post is actually a slideshow of photos, each one hotter than the last. In the first pic she shared, the reality star donned a bra top, with high-waisted underwear that were completely sheer. There was little left to the imagination here! Next up was a photo of Kourt rocking a pink bra, and a pair of loose-fitting jeans, which she sexily slipped her hand inside. Kourtney even whipped out a racy lace bodysuit for one picture, and her flawless curves were on full display. See the post that Liam commented on below! Kourtney is no stranger to a younger man, so maybe the former 1D member has a shot after all!

The sexy Instagram post from Kourt was actually a series of behind the scenes shots from her new GQ photoshoot. In one of the pics from the spread, Kourt appears completely naked! It’s no secret that Kourtney has been spending plenty of time with her ex, Scott Disick – and now, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, isn’t exactly happy about all these racy photos. A source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY she’s really bothered by the risque shoot. “Sofia is an extremely confident woman, but she can’t help but feel jealous over Scott’s relationship with Kourtney,” our source said. “Every time Sofia feels super secure and happy in her relationship with Scott, she feels Kourtney tries to do something to pull out the rug from under her. It happened with the Thanksgiving photo Kourtney posted with Scott, the picture of them in Bali, and now with these naked photos, it’s been really painful at times for Sofia.”

Honestly, Sofia has no need to worry. With hunky Liam at Kourtney’s heels, she clearly has her fair share of suitors. Could the singer be the next lucky guy that Kourtney cozies up with? Only time will tell!