Lady Gaga continues to stun during her fabulous fashion evolution promoting her movie ‘A Star Is Born.’ See her latest gorgeous nude dress in all its glory below!

Lady Gaga looks more and more gorgeous every time we see her! At the 32nd Annual American Cinematheque Awards, which honored her co-star Bradley Cooper, Gaga looked amazing in an Azzedine Alaia dress — it’s one of her favorite designers. She paired the sparkling dress with Amwaj diamond drop earrings. At the 2018 show, Gaga’s dress was technically sheer, but not at all flashy — in most of the shots, you couldn’t even tell it was see-through!

The show was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Nov. 29, and Bradley looked hot, wearing Gucci. Lady Gaga’s skin was glowing, thanks to a perfect spray tan. It was amazing against the champagne color of her dress (see the full length by scrolling below). Her bright platinum blonde hair was pulled up into a tight updo, which featured very intricate braids. Her makeup was picture perfect — her bold brows really framed her face, and she exuded glamour with a red lip. Her eye were covered in sparkly shadow, a thick, winged liner and long, full lashes.

The dress fit her like a glove and was so flattering. The halter neckline showed off her toned arms, and the dress had a slight mermaid hemline. We can’t WAIT to see the amazing looks Gaga is sure to rock at the major award shows in 2019 — The Oscars, The Golden Globes and The SAG Awards! She looks better than ever!