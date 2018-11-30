Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi, 9 Mos., Has Her Own Room On Travis Scott’s Tour Stops & Says ‘Dadda’

Cutie! Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is growing up so fast. The 10-month-old is already saying ‘Dada’ and even has her own room at every venue during father Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld ‘ tour.

Can Stormi Webster be any cuter? Kylie Jenner, 21, shared a seven minute vlog from behind the scenes during boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Nov. 28 performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden and their 10-month-old daughter stole the show. Dressed in a black puffy jacket and a warm hat, the cosmetics mogul took fans on a trip from the hotel all the way to the venue. First off she noted how she has security tuck her daughter safely into the car ahead of time then asks the paparazzi nicely to please not take pics as all that flashing is scary to her youngster.

While in the SUV on the way to MSG, she looks back at Stormi, who is cuddled up in a pink blanket and tells her “We’re going to see Dada,” and the almost-toddler sweetly repeats “dadadada” followed up by the most adorable laugh in the world. The little girl definitely knows who her proud papa is! But what is amazing is when she walks in to a room backstage at the Garden where everything is decorated especially for the couple’s daughter. “So her dad gives Stormi — not ME — her own room at every venue so this is your room girl,” she tells her little cutie.

The room is surrounded by curtains and features an off white oversized sofa and chair, as and a pink framed photo of a rain cloud with Stormi’s name underneath as well as plenty of toys. “We don’t let her out cause of how loud it is out there. But she usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime, she’ll watch on the TV,” pointing to a monitor where Travis’ performance will be screened. Stormi has already shown she’s a major fan her dad’s work, as she was seen rocking back and forth, seeming to dance along to his music while making excited squeals watching him perform in a video Kylie shared on Nov. 28.

Mother and daughter then pay a visit to Travis, who gives his little girl a big kiss before going onstage. Then it’s back to Stormi’s room where she’s already standing! Kylie cutely tells her “You’re standing all on your own? Don’t grow up!” Then it’s mommy’s turn to have some me-time as she headed out to the arena and joined Travis onstage, where they rode a giant roller coaster above the crown while he kept singing. At the end of the video she told the camera how exciting it was, which was the perfect way to end a magical night in New York for the family.