Kris Jenner Steps Out In ‘Clueless‘ Inspired Look As She Celebrates Her Ariana Grande Video Cameo

Kris Jenner is owning her role as the ‘cool mom’ from ‘Clueless’ in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ video. She stepped out in a yellow and black plaid blazer that was totally inspired by the 1995 comedy.

Kris Jenner channeled her inner Cher Horowitz after being featured in Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” music video as the “cool mom” from Clueless. The video dropped on Nov. 30 and Kris’ amazing cameo as Regina George’s mom trying to film her daughter at a Christmas pageant was all the Twittersphere could talk about. In keeping with the theme of the classic 1995 Alicia Silverstone film, Kris recreated one of Cher’s most iconic outfits that is the yellow and black plaid blazer. The 63-year=old momager celebrated her brilliant performance at her favorite Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks wearing a twinning jacket to Cher’s look just as the video dropped.

Kris rocked a yellow blazer with black plaid striped that looked like it could have been tailor made with the exact same fabric Cher wore in the opening scenes of Clueless. But instead of the plaid short schoolgirl shirt and white knee high stockings, Kris killed it in a pair of skin-tight black leather pants. She even made the look extra hip and badass with black ankle combat style boots and of course a pair of stylish dark sunglass. Bow down world, it belongs to Kris and we all just get to live in it.

Ariana absolutely killed it when it came to casting for her ‘Thank U Next” video. Having Kris portray to perfection the part Amy Poehler did in Clueless was nothing short of pure genius. She perfectly re-created the Christmas pageant scene where Ari was onstage with three pals in her sexy Santa costume while Kris wore a pink velour tracksuit and pushed people out of the way so she could videotape Ari, even using and old-school cam corder.

Ariana blended three of the most amazing movies of all time in her video, as in addition to major scenes from Clueless, she also gave shoutouts to the Kirsten Dunst cheerleading competition flick Bring It On and Reese Witherspoon‘s Legally Blonde. She even recruited Jennifer Coolidge to reprise her role of Elle Woods’ manicurist Paulette and they recreated the infamous “Bend and Snap” scene to perfection. Well done Ariana, VERY well done!