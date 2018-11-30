Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Confirms She Froze Her Eggs: Is She Planning For More Kids?

If Kourtney Kardashian wants a fourth child, she doesn’t have to worry about her ticking biological clock at age 39. We’ve got details on how she froze her eggs.

Kourtney Kardashian has hinted for years that she’s love to have one more child, so she could have four kids just like the situation she grew up in with her family. She’s turning the big 4-0 in March of 2019 and is making sure that father time won’t be an issue to having another baby so she froze her eggs. The mother of three revealed the big news to pal Larsa Pippen in a clip from the Dec. 2 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” she confesses. “It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

She then pulled down her yellow bikini bottoms to show her pals the bruising on her stomach where Kourt’s had to self-inject the hormone shots. Now needles alone might scare off some women, but not Kourt. She explains, “The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance. But I think everything was just really heightened. Some days I would feel so anxious. it’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part.”

Kourtney was still with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima at the time the scene was filmed and she revealed “I was standing in the bathroom and I just wanted to come out of my skin and Younes was like ‘What, you have like anxiety? I don’t get it’ and he thinks everything is about him. So I’m like, ‘No, this has nothing to do with you.’”

“I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night,” she tells her pals with a laugh and then confide the real reason she’s having her eggs frozen because ““I just feel like this is for safety.” in case she wants another child in the future. “I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot,” Kourtney then reveals in a confessional.

The reality star and former partner of nine years Scott Disick, 35, have three adorable children together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. Kourtney revealed on KUWTK that she wouldn’t mind having another baby with Scott, even though they’re no longer a couple. In an Oct. of 2017 episode she said “I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right.” This admission even came while she was dating Younes! Kourtney added “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas,” she told her sisters. Well, now that her eggs are frozen she doesn’t even need to make a baby the old-fashioned way with Scott!