Holiday Gift Guide For Kids: 35 Perfect Presents For The Cute Kiddos In Your Life

Whether you’re playing Santa or buying for another little one in your life, presents like these will be sure to steal the show! Take a look at all of the best holiday buys out there!

Christmas shopping for a kid shouldn’t be hard, but with such a huge variety of toys, games and books out there, it can get a little — okay, a lot! — overwhelming. Don’t worry, though! That just means you’re less likely to go wrong when you give gifts to the little boys and girls in your life, especially with so many amazing products in the gallery above. Even if you don’t know what’s hip and trending with the young ones these days, we’ve included a few subscription boxes so you can let someone else make the perfect picks for you! Whether you have Kidpik compile the cutest clothing, Little Passports put together suitcase full of educational souvenirs or Em and Liz combine themed stationery and age-appropriate surprises, you simply can’t go wrong!

And that’s only the beginning! You could go down in history as the best gift-giver of all time if you play your cards right. Presenting a mini musician with a portable Jamstack amp can change their guitar game, just like giving a geologist-in-the-making a National Geographic rock tumbler will bring their collection to the next level. A Playfoam can turn a regular kid into an artist as they shape, squish and start over, and a Ponycycle can cement someone’s love of animals — and keep them from asking for a real horse for the holidays!

Keep in mind that some of the featured gifts will please parents just as much as their kids. It’s a win-win! Take Paint-Station, for starters, with specialized pots of paint that won’t dump out on the carpet when turned upside down. There’s nothing better than clean crafting! And if you’d like to include a little something sweet as a stocking stuffer, Perfect Kids’ refrigerated chocolate chip bars are full of superfoods, while Zollipop candies can actually clean a child’s teeth while they snack!

If you’re buying for someone on the older end of the kid spectrum, don’t worry about it! In addition to incredible young adult reads like Dear Evan Hansen and Fresh Ink, this list contains a few fun products that are awesome for all ages from adjustable Circle Society roller skates to Urban Leaf’s Edible Flowers seed set and Bagsmart’s Xpedition backpack. Just be careful — you might even be tempted to buy some of these things for yourself while you’re at it. But don’t worry, we won’t tell!