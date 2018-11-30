Kid Rock Axed From Nashville Christmas Parade After He Slammed ‘The View’s Joy Behar As A ‘Bitch’

Kid Rock was replaced as the Grand Marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade after he called Joy Behar ‘a bitch.’ Here’s what went down.

It’s 2018, and words matter. Kid Rock has officially been ousted from his role as the Grand Marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade following a recent interview with Fox & Friends. While he was being interviewed at his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville, Kid Rock took a quick swig of whisky, and then gave host Steve Doocy a message of inclusion: “We can disagree and still be cordial with one another and just talk about things without going for each other’s throats, and protesting things and everything, and God forbid you say something a little bit wrong, you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, this, that and the other. People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct.”

And after delivering this message of being civil and lamenting how people misinterpret verbal mess-ups as offensive, he said, “And I would say, love everybody… except I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch. Everybody but that.” Needless to say, after he said something way more than a little bit wrong, Kid Rock received a response from Joy on The Talk: ““This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer.” Watch the clip of him calling Joy a “bitch” and Joy’s response below.

Since then, Kid delivered a partial apology for his words. “Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814,'” he wrote in a Facebook statement. “Today I said ‘Screw that Joy Behar bitch.’ Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story. I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me. God Bless America.” Since all of this went down, the Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. has replaced him as the upcoming parade’s Grand Marshal.

Kid Rock live on Fox & Friends: 'Screw that Joy Behar bitch' pic.twitter.com/N2fYLqm4vL — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 30, 2018

.@JoyVBehar responds to Kid Rock's comments about her said on Fox News this morning: “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/UuKDTWryGK — The View (@TheView) November 30, 2018

