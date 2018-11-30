Kelly Rowland, 37 Goes Topless To Promote New Music — Sexy Pics

Kelly Rowland just dropped a new song and she’s celebrating the release with some seriously sexy photos. See the art she shared for her track ‘Kelly’ here!

Kelly Rowland is back with new music! The Destiny’s Child member released “Kelly,” her first solo track in five years, today, Nov. 30 and everything about it is FIRE. Seriously – even the cover art she shared on Instagram is sick! Rowland took to the social media platform on Nov. 29 to share a photo of her facing away from the camera, exposing her bare back. When the song was officially out, the singer shared another post which included various topless shots from the same photoshoot.

It makes sense that the artwork would focus on Rowland since her track is essentially an ode to herself. “Kelly got a house, big house on a hill/ Kelly’s so blessed, thick, yes XL/ Kelly ain’t, Kelly ain’t got no chill/ Kelly don’t really give a f*** how you feel,” she croons in the trap-influenced bop.

This is the first solo music that Rowland has released since her 2013 album, Talk A Good Game. We have heard her on the radio recently, though. Earlier this year, she was featured on Busta Rhymes‘ “Get It” with Missy Elliott.

We were also blessed with a performance earlier this year when Beyoncé brought Rowland and Michelle Williams out onstage at Coachella for a mini Destiny’s Child reunion. We caught up with Rowland after the music festival, and she had nothing but glowing things to say about the experience and her former bandmate.

“Coachella was amazing, amazing, amazing,” the songstress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was honestly like me and the girls just picked up right where we left off. Beyonce did incredible planning. She has amazing imagination in imagery. There is no one who does what she does. I am truly wowed by her.” Queens stanning queens!