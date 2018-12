Kanye West Upset After New Kim Kardashian & Ray J Tape Leaks: He Feels ‘Disrespected’

Kanye West, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 37, have been married for 4 years and have three adorable kids, North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago West, 10 months. But before Kim settled down with Kanye and became a mom, she had her share of wild times. And now, thanks to a newly resurfaced video of Kim getting very frisky with her ex-boyfreind Ray J,37, we’re all getting a reminder of just how wild she once was. Unfortunately this is not a reminder that her husband Kanye wants and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s putting the blame for the latest leak all on Ray J.

“Kanye is not happy about the latest Kim and Ray J tape. Kanye is furious, has a bunch questions about the penis pipe tape and feels pretty sure Ray J is behind the latest leak. Kanye is demanding some answers, he wants to know why Ray J would leak this tape, and if Ray didn’t leak, then who did? While Kim is embarrassed over the whole situation, Kanye is upset and feels disrespected,” our source says. We don’t blame Kanye for feeling this way. Let’s be honest — who really wants to see their true love getting naughty with someone else?