Exclusive
Kanye West Upset After New Kim Kardashian & Ray J Tape Leaks: He Feels ‘Disrespected’
Kanye West is seeing red after an old video of Kim Kardashian sucking on a penis-shaped pipe resurfaced. But Kanye isn’t upset with Kim. It’s her video co-star, and ex, Ray J that’s got ‘Ye heated.
Kanye West, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 37, have been married for 4 years and have three adorable kids, North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago West, 10 months. But before Kim settled down with Kanye and became a mom, she had her share of wild times. And now, thanks to a newly resurfaced video of Kim getting very frisky with her ex-boyfreind Ray J,37, we’re all getting a reminder of just how wild she once was. Unfortunately this is not a reminder that her husband Kanye wants and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s putting the blame for the latest leak all on Ray J.
“Kanye is not happy about the latest Kim and Ray J tape. Kanye is furious, has a bunch questions about the penis pipe tape and feels pretty sure Ray J is behind the latest leak. Kanye is demanding some answers, he wants to know why Ray J would leak this tape, and if Ray didn’t leak, then who did? While Kim is embarrassed over the whole situation, Kanye is upset and feels disrespected,” our source says. We don’t blame Kanye for feeling this way. Let’s be honest — who really wants to see their true love getting naughty with someone else?
And if this shocking video of Kim sucking on a penis-shaped pipe with Ray J wasn’t already hard enough for Kanye, a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it’s opening up old wounds and reminding him of Kim’s sex tape with Ray J. “At one point Kanye was all about the sex tape with Kim and Ray J, but now that he is married and a father to Kim’s kids it burns him to see that the tape is still referenced and people still see it and that it is still a thing. He is upset that Ray J will always be remembered for the tape. But Kim is trying to reassure him that he should move on form it and focus his attention on more important things. She doesn’t want it to become a thing even though he is starting to make it a thing.” Yikes, sounds like a lot to deal with. We definitely feel for Kanye in this situation but we have to agree with Kim, the best thing to do is move forward and leave Ray J — and his penis-shaped pipe — in the past.