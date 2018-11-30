Justin Bieber Is Back In The Studio Thanks To Hailey’s ‘Love & Support’

Justin Bieber sent fans into a frenzy on Nov. 29 when he revealed he has music coming ‘sooner than’ we think. And now we can reveal that Hailey is a big reason for his return to recording.

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, have been enjoying what seems like an extended honeymoon ever since they shocked the world and secretly got married. Justin’s been so relaxed that his fans started to worry he might never record again. But Beliebers everywhere can breathe easy because Justin is back in the studio. He confirmed it himself on Twitter and now a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Hailey helped make it happen.

“Justin was not kidding when he joked about new music coming on the way sooner than you think. Justin spent the afternoon at recording at a studio in Hollywood today. Thanks to Hailey’s love and support, Justin is feeling better, happy, stable, creative and excited about creating new music again. He can’t wait to drop new music and have a huge 2019 with his new bride by his side the whole way,” our source says. We are so happy for Justin and Hailey, they really do seem like a match made in Hollywood heaven.

There’s more exciting news to report when it comes to Justin and Hailey because she just confirmed that she’s got babies on the brain! The model, who covers the December issue of Vogue Arabia, told the magazine, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality.” Wow it really does sound like we won’t have to wait too long before Hailey and Justin bless us with some little blonde Biebers. Of course we totally get it if Hailey and Justin want to wait a little longer — after all they’re still newlyweds, there’s no reason to rush. And let’s be honest, the delivery we all want the most from Justin is new music.