Jenelle Evans Sparks Pregnancy Rumor With New Pic & Fans Freak — Is She Expecting?

Is another Teen Mom expecting a baby? Fans are freaking over a new pic of Jenelle Evans where they think she’s sporting a baby bump.

A lot of the Teen Mom cast members have become mothers again over the last year or two. Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child Ensley Eason in Jan. of 2017 and some fans were sure from a new Instagram pic the reality star posted on Nov. 30 that baby number four is on the way. The 26-year-old shared a photo with her mom Barbara — yes they are finally getting along again! — and was wearing a baggy tie-dyed shirt. That caught the eye of fans who thought she was sporting a small baby bump.

One fan commented, “Not trying to speculate but am I the only one that thinks she might look a little pregnant? Or maybe just put on some winter weight? I’m saying this in the nicest way possible.” Another claimed “She really does look preggers.” Jenelle herself responded to one user named Claire who said she looked pregnant. “Lol the t-shirt is big but definitely not preggo or gained weight,” the mom of three told the fan.

Many Jenellies were pretty angry that people were jumping to conclusions about the Teen Mom 2 star being pregnant just because she had a baggy shirt on. “Why does someone always jump to saying someone is pregnant? You look healthy. I thought it was rude to call someone pregnant without knowing. Sorry people always jump to that,” one fan told Jenelle Another said “My god. People can wear baggy clothes and not be pregnant. How about positive things like great to see her and Barb going out together.” “You don’t look pregnant. You look healthy and beautiful,” another fan assured her.

Besides the pregnancy claims, most of Jenelle’s fans were just happy to see that she and Barb have made up and are getting along after years of feuding. “Mother and daughter yoga class today! It went really well and now inspired to continue yoga, but my mom says she’s going to the senior citizens class instead,” Jenelle captioned the pic along with hashtags reading “peaceful” and “meditation.” Fans went wild, telling her “I’m so glad you and your mom are hanging out and getting along so well” and “About time. I couldn’t wait for this to happen. I love Barb.”