JAY-Z Slams Kanye West For Supporting Trump In New Song ‘What’s Free’ With Meek Mill & Rick Ross

It looks like JAY-Z and Kanye West’s feud is back ON after Jay took shots at his on/off pal in a verse on his new song with Meek Mill, ‘What’s Free.’ Check out the lyrics here!

Kanye West’s support of Donald Trump has pissed off many people in the hip-hop community, including his longtime friend and collaborator, JAY-Z. In fact, Jay is so pissed about the whole thing, that he took shots at ‘Ye during his verse on “What’s Free,” a collaboration with Meek Mill and Rick Ross. “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye, They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA, I ain’t one of those house n***as you bought, My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours,” Jay raps on the track. The “red hat” reference is about Kanye’s ‘Make America Great Again’ cap, which he’s sported in public a number of times.

Jay and Kanye’s on and off feud dates back to 2014, when Jay and his wife, Beyonce, skipped out on Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding. Kanye made it clear that he wasn’t happy about his pal ditching the nuptials, and even brought it up onstage at a concert in 2016. During the rant, he channeled most of his anger at Beyonce, which pissed Jay off. “What really hurt me was…you can’t bring my wife and kids into it,” Jay admitted later on. However, he also added that Kanye is like a “little brother” to him, and explained that that relationship is why they have so many ups and downs.

“I love Kanye, I do,” Jay admitted to New York Times Style Magazine in 2017. “It’s a complicated relationship with us. You know, Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother, and we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. Everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna — we gonna always be good.”

Meanwhile, Meek has previously commented on Kanye’s support of Trump, too, after the rapper paid the president a visit in the White House. “I don’t think he addressed anything that had to do with what was tough on justice reform,” Meek said. “He wasn’t prepared for it, and he shouldn’t have done it. I had phone calls with Kanye for hours. He was trying to get me to do things like that.”