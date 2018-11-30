JAY-Z Stops Himself From Rapping About How Much Better Beyonce Is Than Melania Trump

JAY-Z not only disses Donald Trump in Meek Mill’s new song ‘What’s Free,’ he almost claims that Beyonce is better than Melania. Check out his epic shade here!

In his featured verses on Meek Mill‘s new single “What’s Free,” JAY-Z addresses Kanye West‘s support of Donald Trump and does not hold back in firing back at Trump, who has dissed the rapper in the past. Jay raps, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA, uh / I ain’t one of these house n****s you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours / My spou- (C’mon, man) / My route better, of course.”

While most of these lines seek to stop fans from pitting Jay against Kanye, whom Jay likens to Michael Jackson and Prince, Jay does address Trump directly, by claiming that his house is bigger than his — it’s the size of a whole resort. He also starts to talk about his “spouse” Beyonce, but refrains from comparing her to Melania. In the end, however, he concludes that his “route” was better, “of course.”

We reported earlier how despite speculation that Jay-Z had dissed Kanye in the new track, Hova set the record straight on Twitter, writing, “The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together .” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Jay-Z and his ongoing feud with Trump. In the meantime, check out all of his most recent pics of the rapper in our gallery above.