Iggy Azalea Will Never Stop Showing Off Her Body: Why She ‘Loves’ Stripping Down For IG

Iggy Azalea loves flaunting her incredible figure on social media and fans have no need to worry as the rapper plans to keep the sizzling shots coming!

Iggy Azalea, 28, is known for flaunting her famous curves on social media and the rapper is showing no signs of slowing down! The “Fancy” singer looked hotter than ever in a Nov. 29 Instagram post she shared with her 12.7 million Instagram followers. Iggy showed off some major skin in a black PVC dress with sexy cutout lacing up the side that revealed much of her booty and thigh. And it seems as though the Grammy nominee loved the feedback she received as HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to Iggy that she has no plans of stopping anytime soon. “She will never, ever stop showing off her body because she is absolutely proud of every curve and part of her body,” the insider explained.

“Iggy is one who loves flaunting it for the world to see,” the pal continued. “She feels alive and free when she does it and it makes her very confident. So she will continue to show herself in sexy outfits because she wants people to know they should love themselves and be confident at all times! The message she is relaying with herself is how she‘d like people to treat themselves hands down! Confidence is key!” And the Australian bombshell has every right to feel great about herself with a body like that! Fans gushed over her vinyl look with comments that included, “You really the baddest,” “Omg we all want a piece of iggy iggy,” “Why hello there beautiful,” “Always beautiful af.. never tired of seeing you!” “Jessica Rabbit with a yellow twist? You look fabulous!” “im glad you handed that situation with ole girl like you did, hella classy, my lady!! And keep getting that money and making music.”

Whatever Iggy’s been doing is clearly working! Whether it’s a hardcore diet and fitness routine, or the meal replacement shakes she’s been slammed for promoting, Iggy looks better than ever. And it’s no wonder Iggy wants to look her best as she’s enjoying a whirlwind romance with her much younger beau, Playboi Carti, 22. “Iggy‘s relationship with Playboi Carti has got her feeling incredibly sexy and empowered,” the source added. “She‘s been having so much fun with him on tour, she‘s very happy with him. He’s extremely complimentary of her body and her curves and loves it when she flaunts her hot body. However, Carti isn’t the reason she posts sexy pictures, that’s something Iggy does for herself and her fans, but it doesn’t hurt that he makes her feel like a Goddess.”