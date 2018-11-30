Breaking News
George H.W. Bush: 41st President Of The United States Dies At Age 94

Former United States President George H.W. Bush makes Remarks.Reception in Honor of the Points of Light Institute in the East Room of the White House in Washington DC, America - 07 Jan 2009President George H.W. Bush has been honoured by the Points of Light Institute, which is the largest volunteer and civic engagement organisation in America, at a special White House reception. The former president was honoured for his leadership in advancing the nations commitment to volunteerism and service.
Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas., who is seeking a seat in U.S. Senate, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas George H.W. Bush 1970, Houston, USA
George Bush and his wife Barbara cast their votes in Houston for the Texas senate primary race, . Bush is seeking the Republican victory over opponent Jack Cox. The Republican winner will oppose Sen. Ralph Yarborough in the November general election George H.W. Bush, HOUSTON, USA
Richard Nixon, George H.W. Bush, George Bush, Janet Johnston President Richard Nixon is the listener in his White House Oval Office as George Bush, chairman of the Republican National Committee talks with him, . The interested spectator at center is Janet Johnston, co-chairman of the RNC Nixon Bush, Washington, USA
Vice President George H.W. Bush celebrates election victory in the New Hampshire Primary - Washington DC, America George HW Bush Vice President George H.W. Bush congratulates his campaign headquarters staff in Washington D.C. following their victory in the New Hampshire Primary. View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
America lost one of its last living presidents on Nov. 30. George H.W. Bush sadly passed away at age 94,  just seven months after losing his beloved wife, Barbara Bush.

George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, has died  at the age of 94 on Nov. 30. His health had been failing in his old age and he had been in and out of hospitals earlier this year. His death comes seven months after his beloved wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, passed away in April at the age of 92. His longtime spokesman revealed that the former president passed away at 10:10pm CST but did not give a cause of death in the brief statement. Funeral arrangements are pending but no doubt our remaining living Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and of course HW’s son George W. Bush will be in attendance.

President Bush was admitted to the hospital on April 22 — just one day after burying his beloved wife of 73 years. Bush, according to the family spokesperson, was taken to the intensive care unit at a local Houston hospital after a severe infection spread to his blood, causing sepsis. Though he said he seemed to be improving and on the road to recovery, he sadly took a turn for the worse and ultimately passed away months later.

Despite his age, Bush was known for being spry and resilient. He even went skydiving in his 80s! He suffered a severe neck injury in July 2015, but managed to heal just fine. In 2017, his health sadly declined, landing him in the hospital on January 14, 2017, after suffering shortness of breath which was later diagnosed as pneumonia. He was hospitalized again on April 18, 2017, when he came down with another “mild case” of the illness.

His contributions to the United States didn’t just come from his time as president from 1989 to 1993. A Republican, Bush also served as vice president to Ronald Reagan, was a congressman, a Director of Central Intelligence, and an ambassador. Before his time in the White House, Bush was a member of the US Navy, fighting in World War II from 1943 to 1945. He loved his country and served it well.

Bush also remained concerned about his party’s well-being, which was much appreciated by Republican politicians and civilians alike. When he made an appearance at the February 25, 2016 GOP debate, he received two standing ovations for his contributions to the party.

The former president is survived by children George W. BushJeb BushNeil BushMarvin Bush, and Dorothy Bush, as well as 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they mourn.