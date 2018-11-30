Gabrielle Union Admits She & Dwyane Wade Held Breaths ‘With Fear’ Awaiting Baby: It’s ‘Depressing’

They may be parents now, but just a few months ago Dwyane and Gabrielle were afraid to hope for that title! The actress shared personal details about their ‘isolating’ fertility journey.

Wow. As if we weren’t already happy enough for Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, after the birth of their baby through a surrogate, the actress’s Nov. 30 Instagram post really put their parenthood journey into perspective. Gabrielle posted a photo kissing the top of her husband’s head while he sat shirtless, and as if the emotional shot wasn’t already giving us the chills, the caption doubled them! “On this night we decided to embrace faith that our little miracle would make it into our arms,” the actress wrote. “We held onto each other in joy and peace and allowed ourselves to look forward to her arrival. @dwyanewade marked this moment with his 1st ever tattoo of her 1st name Kaavia James… Yes it took a lot of whiskey and he smoked a few cigars and we celebrated.”

“For lots of people/families who have been on their own unique fertility/family creation journey, hope can feel like a cruel joke that plays on repeat,” the new mom continued. “You stop letting yourself get excited and you don’t dare utter any updates. You carry it all. It can feel isolating and depressing. You wonder if you are defective. You are not. You wonder if you are worthy. You are. You feel you feel you feeeeel. You are not alone. You are loved and worthy and every feeling is real and understood. On this night, we allowed ourselves to stop holding our breath out of fear. We still had 4 months to go. We had never been this close.”

Recall Gabrielle suffered eight or nine miscarriages over the years as she and Dwyane tried to have a baby of their own. She was diagnosed with adenomyosis, and then the couple began looking for other solutions — and found a surrogate! Now little Kaavia is here, and she couldn’t be cuter. Gabrielle and Dwyane are clearly over the moon, if all of the pictures they’ve posted of her on social media in just three weeks is anything to go by.

We are so happy for these two — and happy that they’re honest about their fertility struggles. There is no doubt that Gabrielle and Dwyane are helping other couples out there by opening up!