It was a fabulous week for fashion, with stars all over the world dressing in sequin gowns, feathered jumpsuits and leather jackets. See the top fashion moments of the week below!



Emily Blunt looked radiant in white Yanina Couture at the Mary Poppins Returns film premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29. Her husband John Krasinski looked like he was in awe of her beauty! They are so sweet! From sweet to sexy, modelElsa Hosk was stunning in silver at a Victoria’s Secret photo call in New York on Nov. 29. Be sure to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Dec. 2! We were there and it is EPIC! Former first lady Michelle Obama was ravishing in a red suit at the Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

Lady Gaga wore Alaia at the 32nd Annual American Cinematheque Award honoring her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper in L.A. on Nov. 29. At The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 2 TV show premiere in New York, Rachel Brosnahan wore Elie Saab. Sleek and chic in black! Nicole Kidman wore a feathered Oscar de la Renta top and silk pants at the 32nd ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 28.

Regina Hall wore Pamella Roland at the Independent Filmmaker Project’s 28th Annual Gotham Awards in New York on Nov. 26. Stunning! At the Aquaman film premiere in London on Nov 26, Amber Heard wore Valentino. She kept true to the theme, wearing a swim cap on the red carpet! We love the risky move!

Kourtney Kardashian was out in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 wearing a leather jacket and velvet pants. A perfect look for fall. Tyra Banks channeled her character in Life Size 2 wearing a hot pink dress for the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. See more best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!