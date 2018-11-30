Deena Cortese Cradles Baby Bump In Strapless Lace Dress For Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

What a beautiful mommy-to-be! Deena’s baby bump looked so lovely in lace for her maternity shoot with husband Chris Buckner. Take a look!

Deena Cortese, 31, and Chris Buckner, 29, are getting crazy close to parenthood! The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars’ son is due in December, and Deena shared their gorgeous maternity shots on Instagram on Nov. 30. “In only 4 weeks we’ll be welcoming a little boy into this world,” the mom-to-be captioned the baby bump pics. “Already being the crazy mom I know I’m going to be and because this is our first pregnancy and because pregnancy is a blessing .. I wanted to make a special memory with my husband and baby bump (even tho Chris thought a maternity shoot was super cheesy) he loves me and little CJ enough to go along with it and was quite the trooper being it was 2 degrees out lol.”

The reality star shared ten photos to social media in a carousel, and we can’t pick a favorite! Deena and Chris were photographed outside in front of a gorgeous, natural backdrop. We’re talking trees galore, not to mention a sparkling body of water! The mom-to-be was giving us wedding flashbacks in her strapless lacy white dress, and she had a crown of blue flowers encircling her dark curls. While she cradled her budding belly solo in most pics, her husband joined for the rest — as well as a couple of cute props! The couple held a pair of teeny shoes in one and a mini Christopher John beanie in another. Aw!

“I’m so happy I went with my gut and got the photos done because I’m obsessed with them,” Deena said. “@magictoastphotography did it again and captured everything beautifully and brought my vision to life #4weeks3daystogo #boymom #momandson.”

We definitely agree with Deena — all of these pictures look incredible! The sweet shots are making us so excited for her and her S.O. to welcome their precious bundle of joy next month. We can’t imagine how they must feel!