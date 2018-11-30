‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin’s Ex Dakota Reveals Why He Cut Off Contact With Stepson Tripp

Bristol Palin revealed she was ‘crushed’ that ex Dakota Meyer hasn’t contacted stepson, Tripp, since their split. Now, the former Marine is telling his side of the story in an EXCLUSIVE video!

Bristol Palin, 28, revealed in a recent episode of Teen Mom OG that her ex, Dakota Meyer, 30, “hasn’t reached out” to his stepson, nine-year-old Tripp. “Tripp is crushed by it. It breaks my heart,” Bristol told a producer who asked about the relationship between her son and Dakota. Now HollywoodLife is revealing an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, provided by MTV, for the upcoming Dec. 3 episode, during which the former Marine explains why he hasn’t been in touch with Tripp. The clip shows Dakota grabbing lunch with his friend, Tank, who asks the reality star if he’s going to “stay involved with Bristol’s son.” Dakota, who also shares two daughters, Atlee, 1, and Sailor, 2, with Bristol, explains, “You know, I love Tripp to death. Tripp was my first kid, but you know, it’s going to be on her. I have no rights to him. I only have rights to Atlee and Sailor.”

Tank presses Dakota further and asks if he stays in touch with Tripp. The Kentucky native continues, “I don’t because I don’t want to confuse him. I don’t know what his mom is telling him. It’s not like she’s like, ‘Hey, well here’s what the plan is going to be with him.’ I just worry that if I reached out and tried to build a relationship and go forward more, that I’d be doing more harm than anything to him. I’m here if he needs me, but I’m not going to push anything because I don’t know what she’s saying.” Tank agrees with Dakota’s argument and adds, “I think that’s a smart move on your part. In the end when he gets older if he wants to be a part of your life, he’ll reach out to you.” Dakota nods his head and concurs, “I’ve said it, I’ll be here, I’ll be here.”

Fans were heartbroken to see the daughter of former Alaska governor, Sarah Palin, in tears after finding out Dakota had moved all of her stuff into another bedroom in during a recent episode of the hit MTV show. Despite Dakota’s absence, Bristol has expressed her gratitude that her ex, and father to Tripp, Levi Johnston, 28, has stepped up and “is doing amazing.” According to Bristol, who previously explained that Levi has been absent for much of his son’s life, Levi has stepped up and is there for his son. “We’ve turned a corner,” the mother-of-three said.

Bristol and Dakota announced their engagement in March 2015 and tied the knot in June 2016. Less than two years later, the exes separated in February 2018 and finalized their divorced in August that year.

