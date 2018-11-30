Happy 33rd Birthday, Chrissy Teigen: See Her & John Legend’s Cutest Couple Moments

It’s Chrissy Teigen’s birthday! In honor of her turning 33, we’re celebrating by taking a look through some of her sweetest PDA moments with John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen turned 33 today, Nov. 30, and we can’t let the day go by without celebrating! The bestselling cookbook author is constantly bringing joy into our lives via her hilarious tweets – especially when her target is her husband, John Legend. We all know that the two of them are #CoupleGoals, which is why we’re taking a deep dive into some of their cutest moments together in honor of Teigen’s birthday.

We clearly aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of these two. Just two days before her birthday, NBC premiered A Legendary Christmas, a holiday variety show centered around Teigen and Legend (and included cameos from their adorable daughter, Luna). If you missed it here’s what you need to know: people LOVED it. “Can we start a petition for @nbc to give @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend a sitcom?! PLEASE I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE!!! #alegendarychristmas,” @lilz_lovato tweeted during the special.

Teigen also set the jokes aside for a moment to confirm for a fan how glad she is to have such sweet family moments captured on film. “.@JohnLegend and @chrissyteigen singing at the piano, surrounded by their actual families… i bet this was a really special moment for them. #ALegendaryChristmas,” @106th tweeted, to which Teigen replied, “It was! Very happy to have this memory (and footage!) forever. Thank you guys so much for watching my heart is happy.”

It was! Very happy to have this memory (and footage!) forever. Thank you guys so much for watching my heart is happy https://t.co/dUvGdIfCp9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2018

Unfortunately the pair weren’t together when the special aired on Wednesday. Legend was on tour for A Legendary Christmas tour and performed at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. When he advised concert goers, “Y’all can DVR our NBC special and it’ll be a win-win for all of us!” ahead of the concert, Teigen replied with an important message. She tweeted, “‘hi’ – your kids.” Here’s hoping that Legend has something special planned for Teigen today. In the meantime, check out their cutest couple moments in the gallery above. Happy birthday, Chrissy!