11 Stars Wearing Metallic Dresses That Are Perfect For The Holiday Season: Gigi Hadid & More

Metallics are in for the holiday season, and celebs like Gigi Hadid and more are proving that to be true with their latest looks! See the model and more stars suiting up in bright threads just in time for the festive season!

Each holiday season trends take over the red carpets. — From fur looks, to velvet ensembles, there’s always a new red carpet trend taking over the fashion world! This year, it’s all about metallics for Hollywood’s hottest stars, including Taylor Swift, 28, Olivia Culpo, 26, Gigi Hadid, 23, and more! These stars and more took this trend to new heights sporting metallic plunging necklines, to cut-out dresses and even a full on metallic cape, worn by Lady Gaga, 32! We’ve rounded up our favorite looks, and you can check them all out in our attached gallery!

Gigi Hadid was a style standout when she attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York on September 6. She wore an off-the-shoulder silver metallic dress with a sultry thigh high slit. She brought the trend to life in one of the most intricate ways we’ve seen in a long time by choosing a piece that had and exaggerated long back, but with a sexy, shorter front. The dress was layered to perfection, and it didn’t hurt that one of the fashion industries most prominent stars rocked the trend.

Another metallic look that stood out to us was Olivia Culpo’s cut-out dress at the E!, Elle and IMG Kick-Off Party for Spring/Summer 2019 in New York on September 25. The influencer easily had one of thee best red carpet looks that night, as her metallic dress had so much detail. With a front slit and side cut-outs, Olivia’s dress was the perfect mix of a night out look and high fashion. Our favorite part about it? — Her metallic choker that she paired so well with her up do’ pony!

Olivia Holt in a metallic green dress at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on August 12.

And, we had to include Olivia Holt’s green metallic number she wore to the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on August 12! She stepped out of the silver color scheme, and opted to go for a bolder choice, a forest green dress. It was the perfect length for her plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves!

There’s more stars in metallics in our attached gallery! And, we have a feeling you’re going to love Taylor Swift’s metallic dress and matching boots. — Take a look!