‘Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus Slams Rumors She’s Pregnant After Fan Speculation

Briana DeJesus may have a new boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean she’s about to have a new baby! See what she had to say in response to baby bump rumors.

Sounds like two kids is enough for now! Briana DeJesus, 24, put a stop to rumors that she was expecting a third child with a no-nonsense Instagram response. It all started when she shared a since-deleted ad promoting a tea brand not recommended for pregnant women. “Been keeping up with my @flattummyco meal replacement program and starting to see serious tummy progress,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote. “Check them out asap.” And when a fan commented, “I thought she was with child,”Briana saw and wrote, “I am not pregnant.” So there you have it!

This isn’t the first time that Briana has been at the center of pregnancy speculation, so we’re glad to see her setting the record straight. Back in October, a Twitter user wrote that she was going to get “knocked up” after debuting her new relationship on Instagram with a sweet roller coaster pic. “I’ll make sure to send u the first invite to the baby shower,” she clapped back. While she clearly was being sarcastic, fans couldn’t help but wonder if she might be trying to have a baby with her new boo. The reality star already has two — Nova Star, 7, and Stella Star, 1 — and they’re both too cute!

Briana posts pics of her little ones on social media all of the time, but the mother of two also isn’t a stranger to the selfie. In just the last week alone, she showed off a detox face mask, her newly dyed hair and a super cute outfit from one of her fave brands. She’s gorgeous — and can we just say, she doesn’t look like she’s rocking a baby bump!

Just like fans of the Duggars, Teen Mom 2 viewers just want to see their favorite reality stars growing their broods. But we wish they’d stop asking if she’s expecting. If/when Briana does get pregnant again, she’ll make the announcement when she’s good and ready!