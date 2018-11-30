Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Reach Custody Agreement: They’re ‘Relieved’ This Battle Is Over

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s custody battle is over! Find out about their signed agreement that ‘eliminated the need for a trial’!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally managed to come to a custody agreement, something they signed weeks ago! “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Angelina’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

On top of that, Angelina is reportedly elated that her custody battle has come to a close. Apparently, she’s “pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family,” a source close to her told ET. Time will tell if the exact details are made public, but all in all, we’re happy the two were finally able to settle their legal differences.

We reported earlier about how Brad is making a point to have a fun Christmas with his children. "The holidays are fast approaching and Brad is overall very excited about them coming because it is all about family and he is intending to make it completely drama-free and fun," our source says. "He wants to make sure he gets a lot of time with all his kids because they are growing up so fast and he wants to enjoy all the experiences he can have with them. It doesn't have to be a big trip or be somewhere glitzy. He just wants to spend some personal time with them all and ring in the new year with good vibes all around."