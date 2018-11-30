Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Vows To Beat Cancer After Grim Diagnosis: It’s ‘Not The End Of The Road’

After Beth Chapman’s cancer returned, Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife sent a message from her hospital bed that this latest setback would not be the ‘end’ of her!

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” Beth Chapman, 51, captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post of her in her hospital bed. Her husband, Dog The Bounty Hunter, 65, was by her side, as the couple put on a brave face in light of the recent developments. Beth was rushed into the hospital on Tuesday (Nov. 27) due to breathing complications. After undergoing emergency surgery to remove a blockage from her throat, doctors discovered her cancer had returned.

Dog (real name Duane Chapman) tried to keep it together when speaking with TMZ on Nov. 28 about his wife’s condition. “Listen, I appreciate the question and please say a prayer,” he said. “She’s not doing good.” When his emotions got too much to hold back, his daughter, Lyssa, spoke and thanked everyone for the love they’ve received during this time. “We really appreciate the prayers of our fans.”

“We really appreciate the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much,” she said, adding that they’ve “gotten such an amazing outpour from our fans and we just really appreciate it.”

Beth “had a lump in her throat twice the size of last time,” according to her husband who told Us Weekly that she’s “doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong.” Beth reportedly underwent a second biopsy on Nov. 28 after doctors “found something in her lung, which may also be cancerous.” Here’s hoping for the best, and that Beth beats this disease for a second time.

This bend in the road comes one year after Beth underwent a 13-hour operation for stage 2 throat cancer. Beth’s cancer fight was documented in the 2017 A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. “I think after being on TV for 15 years you want to be as brutally honest with your fans as you possibly can,” Beth told HollywoodLife.com at the time when asked what prompted them to put this private matter in front of the cameras. “No one wants to walk through the valley of the shadow of death alone, so I just think that you definitely have an obligation to your fans to share that with them.”