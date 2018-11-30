Ariana Grande Apologizes For ‘Dipping’ On Pete Davidson In ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Her name is Ari & she’s got an new epic music video. Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ video has officially arrived, & fans are FREAKING out.

Ariana Grande’s got her very own burn book. The pop star’s new music video is here and it channel some of the most I C O N I C movies of our time. Mean Girls? Check. Legally Blonde? You bet. The “Thank U, Next” music video is basically our early 2000’s dreams come to life! At one point, she looks exactly like Elle Woods in an all pink ensemble, and her portrayal of Regina George? That was spot on too! The most notable part of the video just might be Ari’s reference to her ex, Pete Davidson. “Sorry I dipped Pete” she wrote, in her burn book at one point! Obvi – fans flipped when they saw that part of the clip. “Ariana really wrote “sorry i dipped” on pete’s page of the burn book im screaming,” one wrote on Twitter.

For the sake of reality – Ari even enlisted a few friends from the original movies! The one and only Jen Coolidge from the original Legally Blonde film was spotted in the music video, and Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett was seen in the clip too! Plus, Ari tapped her closest friends from her every day social circle to star in the video. Naturally, Ariana played queen bee Regina George, but her friends were the perfect Cady Heron and Gretchen Wieners!

“Thank U, Next” has become a cultural phenomenon and fans simply CANNOT stop singing the catchy track! In fact, Ariana is breaking some serious records with the song’s release. The singer celebrated a Spotify record after her new single “thank u, next” was streamed 100 million times in just 11 days following its November 3 release! It was the fastest that a single has ever racked up that number so quickly!

Watch the video for “Thank U, Next” above! Ariana said on Twitter that this will probably be her favorite video she ever makes, and we’d have to agree!