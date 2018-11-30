Ariana Grande Gushes Over Pete Davidson’s ‘Huge’ Penis In ‘Thank U, Next’ Video: It’s ‘Really Big’

Ariana Grande made a very unsubtle reference to the ‘HUUUUUGE’ size of Pete Davidson’s penis in her ‘Thank U, Next’ music video! Check out the reference here!

We need to discuss Ariana Grande‘s burn book in “Thank U, Next”s music video. Aside from alluding to the possibility of getting back together with Big Sean, she makes an apology to Pete Davidson, writing, “sry i dipped,” thus confirming what we kind of all figured out — that she dumped him and not the other way around. However, in addition to that, she wrote, “i love u always,” and at the very bottom, “HUUUUUGE.” This is a not-so-veiled reference to, um, well, his member. In another scene, she tells Jennifer Coolidge, “It was really big.” Of course, this isn’t the first time Ariana has dished about her now-ex’s penis. When a fan previous asked her “how long” Pete was, Ariana responded, “like 10 inches ….oh f**k …i mean …like lil over a minute.” Check out the music video reference below!

We reported earlier how after Pete recently returned to Instagram, he was dragged by the legions of Ariana’s fans. However, coming to his defense was Scooter Braun, who wrote, “Stop the bullsh*t. It’s nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he’s a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

Meanwhile, Ariana recently clapped back at a fan who claimed that she was milking Mac Miller‘s death. “some of the sh*t i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick,” she tweeted. “everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period,” she wrote in another post.

