‘Andi Mack’ Cast Loved Working With ‘Inspiring Role Model’ & ‘A Quiet Place’ Star Millie Simmonds

Millicent Simmonds is coming to ‘Andi Mack!’ The ‘A Quiet Place’ breakout star will be guest-starring on the Nov. 30 episode, and the cast told HL EXCLUSIVELY how much they loved working with her!

Millicent Simmonds, who became a household name after the release of A Quiet Place, will be guest-starring as Libby on the Nov. 30 episode of Andi Mack. During th episode, Andi befriends Jonah’s new girlfriend, Buffy is elated when a talented player joins the girls’ basketball team, and Cyrus continues to avoid T.J. The cast had so much fun with Millie and were so inspired by her.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee: “Millie Simmonds is such a beautiful spirit. She is deaf, but she’s never let that affect anything. It was so beautiful to be able to watch her on set and see how she communicates with people, because everything is through her face. She made me [feel] so inspired by how incredible she is.”

Asher Angel: “Having Millie on set was a lot of fun. She is just a blast to be around, and she’s just happy all the time. You can tell she loves what she’s doing when she’s acting. She’s amazing. I loved working with her and hopefully we can work again in the future.”

Joshua Rush: “It was so cool to have her there. She had actually been background on our show before, and we just kind of all fell in love with her because she is so cool and so much fun to be around. We all tried learning as much sign language as we could with her while she was on set with us.”

Sofia Wylie: “Millie is the best. She is such a talented human being and so compassionate. We all tried to learn a little ASL with her, and it was very great to have her on set with us. She is such an inspiring role model for the deaf community and all of us.”

Millie actually appeared as an extra in a previous episode of Andi Mack during its first season. Andi Mack season 3 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.