Bristol Palin Feels ‘Sick’ Over 7.0 Alaska Earthquake After Mom Reveals Family Home Is Damaged

Alaska earthquake Bristol Palin reacts
Bristol Palin is heartbroken over the devastating earthquake that has hit her home state. The ‘Teen Mom’ star – who lives thousands of miles away – shared her feelings on Nov. 30.

Bristol Palin, 28, is sharing her feelings about the earthquake that has rocked her home state of Alaska. Hours after the 7.0 shake struck near Anchorage, the Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram Stories feed to send prayers to her friends and family. Bristol – who now lives in Texas with her three kids – wrote, “Just sick I’m not in Alaska to help my family and friends with the aftermath of the massive earthquake they had this morning. Sending all the prayers to everyone affected.”

Bristol concern was more than justified given that 21-mile deep earthquake triggered a tsunami warning and residents shared horrifying images and video of collapsed and caved in roads. Bristol’s mom Sarah Palin (former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate) tweeted that their family was safe, but their home has suffered damage. Sarah, 54, tweeted, “🙏 for Alaska. Our family is intact – house is not… I imagine that’s the case for many, many others. So thankful to be safe; praying for our state following the earthquake.”

Over on Facebook, the mother-of-five shared a clip of her parents’ home, which was covered in broken crockery and furniture. She wrote, “My parents’ home in Wasilla is usually in tip top shape. Here it is this morning following the earthquake. The video doesn’t begin to show the scope.”

Bristol Palin took to Instagram to react to the Alaska earthquake. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Bristol and Sarah were not the only Palins to react to the devastating quake. Bristol’s younger sister Willow Bailey, 24, shared a message on her Instagram Stories feed too. She wrote, “Our house is a mess but our family is safe. Very shook up!! That was the scariest couple [of] minutes of my life.” She added, “And the aftershocks are not fun.” Later she shared a photo of a glass of orange juice, which may have been a mimosa given her caption, “Calming my nerves.”