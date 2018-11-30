Alaska Earthquake: Road Cracks & Caves In Amid Terrifying 7.0 Tremors – Watch Scary Video

Back-to-back earthquakes – ranging from 7.0 and 5.8 – rocked Alaska, leaving untold destruction in their wake. Footage of the tremor, including one video of a road caving in, is terrifying!

Update: “Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for southern Alaska that was issued following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake,” according to the Associated Press.

Original: Though the exact power of the earthquake that hit Anchorage on Nov. 30 – with outlets reporting that the strength was anywhere between 6.6 and 7.0 – the destruction it caused is undeniable. The quake struck about 8-10 miles north of Anchorage at 8:29 AM local time (12:29 PM ET) on Nov. 30, according to The Weather Channel. The tremor caused people to scramble out of offices and seek shelter under desks. Social media photos of the damage showed children under desks, items tumbling from shelves in warehouses and grocery stores left in pure chaos. What’s even more terrifying is the footage of a road cracking while the earth is shaking.

“Reports of road damage have been confirmed, including International Airport Road,” Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport said from its official Twitter account, per NBC News.” The Anchorage airport said some flights were still arriving, before advising travelers to check with their airlines to see if their flight had been canceled or not. Because of the location of the earthquake, a tsunami warning was put into effect for coastal areas of Alaska’s Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula, per CNN.

The earthquake knocked CNN affiliate KTUU off the air, as items fell at the station and caused untold damage to the structure. Reporters at CNN affiliate KTVA say said the tremor knocked glass panes out of the windows, sending them crashing to the ground below. “The structure of the roof just collapsed,” one reporter said. “We can’t even get into our studio right now. There were computers flying, cameras toppling over.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration alert said that “for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated. Further information will be provided in supplementary messages.” It seems that the danger may not be over yet for those in Alaska. Our thoughts go out to them.