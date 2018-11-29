Zac Efron Transforms Into Ted Bundy In First Look Of ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile’

Zac Efron morphed into his role as Ted Bundy for the upcoming film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile’! See the pic he shared of his courtroom scene here!

Whoa, wait? Where did Zac Efron go? The Baywatch star took to Instagram to share a picture of his appearance as the creepy serial killer Ted Bundy, and he was truly the spitting image of the famous criminal. Seriously, it’s totally spooky! The photo teases Zac’s role in the upcoming drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Check out the epic transformation below!

We reported earlier how Zac was formerly linked to Mel B, after the two linked up on a high-end dating app. “He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together,” the source said, before adding that their meet-up won’t be turning into anything more serious. “It wasn’t exactly a meeting of minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there. Mel thought Zac had an amazing body.”

All of these romance rumors went down after he was romantically linked to Alexandra Daddario. However, she disavowed they were still dating back in May, and denied that there was any romance going on between the two of them — apparently the two of them were just good friends. “We’re very good friends. Zac and I’ve worked together, and we’re very good friends,” she told PEOPLE.

