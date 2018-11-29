Wendy Williams Weirded Out By Melania Trump’s Red White House Christmas Trees: ‘They Seem Devilish’

Wendy Williams might love Christmas, but she’s not a fan of the White House Christmas trees! The red decor just isn’t her style, and she thinks the red trees give off devilish vibes!

It looks like we won’t catch Wendy Williams, 54, at the White House Christmas decorations tours. The talk show host admitted that the first family’s red Christmas trees seem “devilish,” and she’s not a fan of them. As you may know, Melania Trump, 48, is responsible for the festive decor each year during her time as first lady. Wendy even added that she isn’t a fan of the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park on the Ellipse. But, she did praise the legendary Rockefeller Center Christmas tree!

The First Lady revealed the White House Christmas decorations on Monday, November 26. However, she wasn’t present during the actual reveal. Instead, Melania attended the White House Christmas Reception the next day, along with President Donald Trump, 72. The first family hosted the lavish event, which greeted guests with an orchestra.

The official White House Twitter shared photos and a video reveal of Melania walking through her decorated home. The theme, “American Treasures,” is a described as a “vibrant celebration of our Nation’s heritage.” The White House is filled with numerous, colorful trees, green garland with red bows, and decor lining door openings throughout. “On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania and the entire Trump family, I want to wish you all a very MERRY CHRISTMAS! May this Christmas Season bring peace to your hearts, warmth to your homes, cheer to your spirits and JOY TO THE WORLD!”, President Trump tweeted after the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park on the Ellipse on November 28.

The Trump’s will open the White House to the public throughout December for tours of the Christmas decorations. They also have a ton of events organized, including carol singing concerts, festive dinners, and high school musicians performing. “Melania loves the Holidays and she goes all out for Christmas,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s actually been working on this year’s theme and festivities since August, and she’s incredibly proud of how everything has turned out!”