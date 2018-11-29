‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Says Season 7 Is ‘Juicy’: There’s A Lot Of ‘Heartbreak’

Season 7 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ doesn’t premiere until Monday, Dec. 3, but we have an EXCLUSIVE first look at the opening sequence. Plus, James spills on major ‘drama’!

We can hardly believe it, but Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules will premiere in just a matter of days. And with it will come a lot of “heartbreak,” according to series star James Kennedy. HollywoodLife ran into SUR’s best DJ at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11 and he dished some interesting scoop about the upcoming season. “It’s crazy, it’s very exciting. I can’t wait for it to start. It’s juicy, lots of drama, romance, heartbreak — the whole works,” he said excitedly. Obviously, it sounds like there’s a lot of drama coming our way, which is why we begged him to elaborate! Sadly, James was coy when it came to dishing details — “You’re going to have to wait and see,” he said. Ugh.

What we do know, though, is who stood next to one another when the cast filmed the newest opening sequence for Season 7. Jax and Brittany are the first ones seen in the video, which Bravo EXCLUSIVELY provided to Hollywood, as their engagement and wedding planning will likely be a focus this season. Then, comes Tom Schwartz, Katie, and Stassi — West Hollywood’s favorite throuple — Lala with Scheana and Kristen, and Tom Sandoval with Ariana and James. And last but not least, Lisa Vanderpump makes her grand entrance in a bright pink top as she gives the camera a death stare. Could she be imagining her RHOBH co-stars? We kid, we kid. But she does look fabulous. And so does the rest of the cast.

We have to admit, we think Season 7 is going to be pretty epic. Especially with all the insane footage we saw in the trailer! Want more? Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres December 3 at 9:00pm ET on Bravo.