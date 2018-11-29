Tommy Lee Slams Travis Scott As An ‘Idiot’ & Threatens To Sue Him For Stealing Motley Crue’s Stage Design

Don’t expect Tommy Lee to buy a ticket to see Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ tour. The Motley Crue drummer accused Kylie Jenner’s bae of copying his stage design!

“Just found out this f*cking idiot [Travis Scott] or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro,” Tommy Lee, 56, said in a pair of Instagram posts, posted on Nov. 29. The Motley Crüe drummer first compared Travis, 26, going for a ride on his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here tour. Seeing Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy rap while going on a 360-degree loop seems impressive…until the second video, from 2011, which shows Tommy and his entire drum kit go for a ride on the aforementioned “360.”

Oh, but Tommy wasn’t done. “ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my shit. What do you guys think??? #crüecifly,” Tommy said in a second post, sharing another side-by-side comparison. First, we see Travis riding on a rollercoaster –- “one … hoisted in the air running the length of the standing crowd first floor,” according to Rolling Stone — before the second video shows Tommy and his drums taking a ride on his rollercoaster, the Crüecifly. Tommy seems serious about these accusations, as he tweeted to Travis to “lawyer up.”

“And the plot thickens!” Tommy tweeted. “After I and our production crew created the 360 and Crüecifly, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it. WELLLLL GUESS WHO’S DOING TRAVIS’S SET DESIGN???? Fucking SGPS! So all u mothaf*ckas tellin me I’m not right can f*ck off”

Travis actually took Tommy’s advice. After Tommy’s tirade, Travis’s attorney, Laurie L. Soriano, shot down the accusations. “Tommy didn’t invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there’s no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design,” the lawyer told TMZ.

So, since Travis wanted to “revive the spirit of the shuttered Six Flags AstroWorld” of his youth in Houston, he and his team sought out SGPS, who had the exact designs to fulfill his wishes, it seems. It just happens that those designs are the same ones used on prior Motley Crue tours. So, if “Girls, Girls, Girls” suddenly pops in your head while you’re watching Travis on tour, that’s the reason.