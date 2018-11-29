T.I. & Tiny Exchange Flirty Comments On Instagram & Their Fans Are Here For It: ‘Love It’

T.I. and Tiny are getting it on…in the Instagram comments section, that is! Despite some hiccups in their marriage, these flirty comments prove that the couple’s romance is back on track.

Emojis can be the best indicators of a relationship status. Luckily, T.I., 38, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, exchanged some feisty ones to reassure us that their marriage is still going strong! T.I. took a smoldering shot in a hoodie from his label A.K.O.O. Clothing, sharing the picture to his Instagram on Nov. 28. “Idk What we paying models for??? I’m selling hell out dis s**t my boi!!!! ❄️💧💦🌊,” he wrote, addressing the brand’s co-founder, Jason Geter. But his wife of eight years appeared to agree that the only model that jacket needed was T.I.!

“Lmao u definitely are😻🔥,” Tiny commented underneath, and the Xscape member’s husband didn’t leave her hanging. He replied with three equally flirty emojis: “🕺😉💙.” You can see a screenshot of their playful exchange below! Fans raved over the social media PDA, as @iamnaturallove wrote, “I love that you still lust after Your Man.” Another fan chimed, as @kiesh_go_getta wrote, “Absolutely love when y’all are On One Accord…Keep pushing through as a unit. We definitely see yall!!” We’re also thrilled to see these two swapping such lighthearted emojis, especially after biting our nails during the Nov. 12 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle! Yes, Tiny said that her and the “Whatever You Like” singer’s relationship is in a “good, healthy space,” but they still couldn’t take a divorce “off the table” after their anniversary vacation to Trinidad, as T.I. said.

Tiny filed for divorce in December 2016, but she and T.I. made amends by the summer of 2017. Still, their relationship troubles continued to haunt them after a video surfaced on June 15 of T.I. slapping Greenleaf star Asia’h Epperson’s butt! Five months later, we’ve learned that Tiny still has “serious trust issues when it comes to Tip,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 18. As our source explains, Tiny “figures keeping the divorce threat real and out there is an added incentive for him not to cheat ever again.”

Rest assured, our insider also claimed that “at this stage, there is little to zero chance she would ever actually pull the trigger and actually end their marriage.” And we believe it, judging by the Instagram comments above!